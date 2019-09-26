|
Dorothy O. Singletary BETHANY
April 11, 1921 - Sept. 23, 2019
After a wonderful 98 years of life, love, donuts, candy bars, and orneriness, Dorothy Louise Oppenlander Singletary, passed away Monday, September 23, 2019, in Bethany. She was born in El Reno to William and Selma (Meissner) Oppenlander. Her family moved to Altus and she graduated from high school in 1939. Dorothy worked for The Daily Oklahoman most of her adult life and enjoyed working the graveyard shift. She met her husband on a blind date at a donut shop. As they say, the rest was history until his death in 1998. She enjoyed her life and loved her husband and daughter. She also enjoyed spending time in her yard and taking care of her rose bushes. Dorothy will be remembered in many different ways: her love of any and all four-legged creatures; her love of anything sweet and salty, particularly donuts and candy bars; but mostly for her unconditional love and acceptance. She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Singletary; and niece, Linda Davis. Visitation will be 12pm-8pm Thursday at Guardian West Funeral Home. Graveside Services will be 10am Friday at Resthaven Memory Gardens.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 26, 2019