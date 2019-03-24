





























Douglas J. Durning

July 31, 1958 - March 18, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Douglas James Durning was born July 31, 1958 on Long Island in NY, the son of George and Joan (Paulson) Durning. He completed this life on Monday, March 18, 2019, at the age of 60. Doug was raised on Long Island. He played baseball and soccer, he made go-carts, he built model planes, he was in the Boy Scouts, he played the saxophone in "The Jazz Band" at school and they made an album. He was inducted into the Honor Society as a freshman in HS and maintained his membership throughout high school. Oh, he also learned to fly at the age of 14. He graduated from Connetquot High School in 1976. After graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served his country in Germany and Egypt to name a couple of postings. While in the U.S. Air Force Doug received several honors for his excellence in service, some related to excelling in his college curriculum and others relating to his exceptional performance. He received his Bachelor's and Master's Degrees from Troy University (both obtained during his 4 years of service) with much if not all of that time being on the Dean's List. He, naturally, was honorably discharged from the Air Force when his term of service was completed. After his discharge chose to see what Oklahoma City had to offer him as his parents had moved to Oklahoma City while Doug was in the Air Force. He went to work for Fred Jones Manufacturing. He then served as president of several mortgage processing companies. He owned Freedom Flyers Aviation and Durning Air Craft Service and was a corporate pilot. He was preceded in death by his mother, Joan Durning, in 2009. He is survived by his father, George Durning; his sons, Anthony Durning and his wife Charissa, Jason Durning, Christopher During and HN Brandon Wilson (Navy); his sisters, Deborah Bonura and her husband Joe and Donna Johnston and her husband Norman; and his brother, Dan Durning and his wife Doris. Doug is also survived by nephews Danny Durning, Grant Johnston, Matt Bonura, Kyle Stults, Eric Stults, Sean Wright and Paul Wright; and nieces Kiersten Durning, Whitney Stults, Brooke Stults, Tiffany Day and Courtney Adams. Doug is also survived by Judith Pierson (Mom to Tony, Jason, Chris and Brandon). Additionally Doug is survived by Shelly Bolton Henry, Kara Christy and children Lilly and Beckham, Hannah Henry and Blake Henry and son Owen. Doug was survived by so many special people in his life it would be impossible to list them all, but know that if you were in Doug's life you were special! The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Monday, March 25th, at the Vondel Smith Mortuary North, 13125 N. MacArthur Blvd. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 A.M. Tuesday at Epiphany of the Lord Catholic Church, 7336 W. Britton Road. Interment with military honors will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. For those who desire, memorials may be made to Patriots Honor ([email protected]) or The AOPA Foundation (https://foundation.aopa.org). Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary