Douglas Henry Ellis

March 27, 1950 - July 3, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

In loving memory of Douglas H. Ellis, who passed away July 3, 2019. Sadly missed by his daughter and son-in-law, Shannon and Cullin Faison; his sons, Joseph and Jonathan; and his grand-daughter, Lydia.

Who would have thought that Doug would live this long? After serving two tours in Vietnam from 1969-1971, he lived a life full of fast women and fast Harleys. Doug loved to dream big but rarely made it more than a few miles from his home in Oklahoma City. The only thing bigger than his aspirations was his love of food - something that he did indulge in frequently. Much of his bonding with friends and family was done at local restaurants around OKC and he always had an interesting new place for us to eat.

In his early years, Doug was a hardcore tough guy who loved to hang with his biker brothers at the clubhouse, but with time, he became a loving, generous father and grandfather. He truly adored his granddaughter and did his best to ensure she was spoiled. He became the person we all aspire to be: honest, loving, generous, and affectionate. He will always hold a special place in our hearts that no one else can fill.

Per Doug's wishes, his ashes will be entombed with his parents at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Saginaw, MI. A memorial service is not planned; also Doug's wishes. Memorial contributions may be made to Colorectal Cancer Alliance or to Veterans Health Care Systems. The team of doctors and nurses at the OKC Veterans Hospital were top notch and the family thanks them for their care and support of Doug during his last weeks of life, especially Anitha, Olynn, Dr. M, and Dr. Brinlee.

A million times I needed you. A million times I've cried. If love alone could have saved you, you never would have died. Published in The Oklahoman on July 7, 2019