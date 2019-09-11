|
Douglas Scott Hinson EDMOND
March 8, 1958 - Sept. 7, 2019
Douglas Scott Hinson, of Edmond, Oklahoma, passed suddenly on Sept. 7, 2019. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother who will be greatly missed by his family and a wide circle of friends. An evening prayer service will be held Thursday, September 12th, 6 p.m. at Smith & Kernke Funeral Home, N. May, Oklahoma City, followed by a time of visitation with the family at 7 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, September 13th, at St. Eugene Catholic Church with burial to follow at Resurrection Memorial Cemetery. For a full obituary please see the Smith & Kernke website.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 11, 2019