Smith & Kernke Funeral Directors
1401 Northwest 23rd Street
Oklahoma City, OK 73106
(405) 528-7542
Prayer Service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
6:00 PM
Smith & Kernke Funeral Home
N. May
Oklahoma City, OK
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Smith & Kernke Funeral Home
N. May
Oklahoma City, OK
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Eugene Catholic Church
DOUGLAS HINSON


1958 - 2019
Douglas Scott Hinson
March 8, 1958 - Sept. 7, 2019

EDMOND
Douglas Scott Hinson, of Edmond, Oklahoma, passed suddenly on Sept. 7, 2019. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother who will be greatly missed by his family and a wide circle of friends. An evening prayer service will be held Thursday, September 12th, 6 p.m. at Smith & Kernke Funeral Home, N. May, Oklahoma City, followed by a time of visitation with the family at 7 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, September 13th, at St. Eugene Catholic Church with burial to follow at Resurrection Memorial Cemetery. For a full obituary please see the Smith & Kernke website.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 11, 2019
