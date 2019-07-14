Douglas Earl Marcom III

Jan. 14, 1981 - July 8, 2019



NORMAN

Douglas Earl Marcom III passed on July 8, 2019, in his home in Norman.

He was born on Jan. 14, 1981, to Catherine Marcom and Douglas Earl Marcom Jr. in Oklahoma City.

Doug went to school in Norman, and he attended Oklahoma City Community College and The University of Oklahoma. While attending college, he earned his Airframe and Powerplant Mechanics certification. He earned his bachelor's degree and soon started working at Tinker Air Force Base. He started as a mechanic and worked his way into logistics.

Doug liked rebuilding cars and trucks. He enjoyed playing basketball, golf, fantasy football, good food, and going to concerts and plays. He was an avid Texas Longhorns fan. He loved to have Nerf gun wars, mud and zombie marathons, paintball, and fishing and noodling. He always looked forward to Christmas. He spent as much time as he could with his beloved nieces and nephews.

Doug was a smart, funny, and outgoing guy. He was the life of the party, and he loved a good competition. His family always knew they could rely on him if they ever needed anything.

Doug was preceded in death by his father, Douglas Earl Marcom Jr.

Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Catherine Marcom; Papa Tom Keller; Granmommie Gloria Keller; his brothers, Joshua and wife April, Keith and wife Haley, Scott and wife Alisha, and Levi and wife Carmen; his nieces and nephews, Joshua, Holly, Violet, Raegan, and Alex; his dog, Hercules; his cow, Sweet Pea, and her baby, Brownie. Sign the online

