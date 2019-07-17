Doyle R. Sitton

Mar. 10, 1924 - July 14, 2019



MIDWEST CITY

Doyle Robert Sitton was born, the youngest of four boys, in Dadeville, MO to Willie A. and Laura O. (Logan) Sitton. He grew up on a farm during The Depression and worked beside his mother in witness of the hard life she led. The family moved to Lamar, MO where Doyle completed his high school education. Doyle was employed at Romulus AFB in Detroit, MI until drafted into the military in 1943, where he served in the US Air Corp during WWII. Honorably discharged after 3 years, he joined the Air Force Reserves and returned to civil service at Tinker AFB. He retired from the Air Force Reserves in 1967 as SMSGT, Aircraft Loadmaster, and from his civilian career in 1979 as Transportation Officer with 37 years combined service. Doyle enjoyed TV sports, country music and Ultimate Texas Hold'em at the Casino. With his wife, Geneva, he took pleasure in travel, good times with loved ones and friends, and being an active member of their Catholic parish and community. Predeceased by his parents and brothers Kyle, Kenneth and Duane. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Geneva (Mayer) of the home, 2 children, James (Jim) and Linda Roberson, Harrah. Extended family, Michael Block (Donna) McLoud, Anita Smith (Brad) Xenia, OH, Gregory Block (Brenda) Harrah. 10 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren and many cherished relatives and friends. He was a loving husband, father and grand-father and will be remembered for his caring, compassionate, tender heart. Wake Service Thursday, 18 July, 7PM, Ford Funeral Home, Del City. Funeral Service Friday, 19 July, 10AM, St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, Midwest City. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Philip Neri Building Fund. Published in The Oklahoman on July 17, 2019