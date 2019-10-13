Home

POWERED BY

Services
Guardian Funeral Homes West Chapel
5820 Northwest 41st Street
Warr Acres, OK 73122
(405) 495-9292
Resources
More Obituaries for DOYLLINN DAVENPORT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOYLLINN DAVENPORT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DOYLLINN DAVENPORT Obituary

Doyllinn Davenport
May 28, 1952 - Oct. 10, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Doyllinn Davenport was born on May 28, 1952, in Denver, CO. She was the only child of Bill & Jo Davenport. She worked at The Meadows in Edmond for 23 years. She was a happy child. Her favorite holidays were Thanksgiving and Christmas. She loved turkey and dressing and PUMPKIN PIE. She loved sports. Her favorite teams were the Denver Broncos and OSU Cowboys. She went to an OKC Thunder game and was the loudest cheerer in their suite. She was a character, and all her work friends and care workers adored her, and she them. She was almost always happy, laughing and giggling. They say that the angels are rejoicing in Heaven this day. She is young again, free and beautiful with a brand-new pair of wings. I'm sure she has already taken them out for a spin. Farewell Doyllinn. The angels rejoice. We ask that instead of flowers a donation be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation. https://alzfdn.org/
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DOYLLINN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Guardian Funeral Homes West Chapel
Download Now