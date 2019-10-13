|
Doyllinn Davenport OKLAHOMA CITY
May 28, 1952 - Oct. 10, 2019
Doyllinn Davenport was born on May 28, 1952, in Denver, CO. She was the only child of Bill & Jo Davenport. She worked at The Meadows in Edmond for 23 years. She was a happy child. Her favorite holidays were Thanksgiving and Christmas. She loved turkey and dressing and PUMPKIN PIE. She loved sports. Her favorite teams were the Denver Broncos and OSU Cowboys. She went to an OKC Thunder game and was the loudest cheerer in their suite. She was a character, and all her work friends and care workers adored her, and she them. She was almost always happy, laughing and giggling. They say that the angels are rejoicing in Heaven this day. She is young again, free and beautiful with a brand-new pair of wings. I'm sure she has already taken them out for a spin. Farewell Doyllinn. The angels rejoice. We ask that instead of flowers a donation be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation. https://alzfdn.org/
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 13, 2019