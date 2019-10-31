Home

DRUE RIDLEY


1950 - 2019
DRUE RIDLEY Obituary

Drue Alexis Ridley
March 9, 1950 - October 7, 2019

SEDONA, AZ
Drue Alexis Ridley, born and raised in Oklahoma City, attended Principia Upper School in St. Louis, Missouri, and grad-uated from Classen High School. She attended Centenary College in Shreveport, Louisiana. Drue had varied careers as a restauranteur, owner of a gourmet gift shop, and was a longtime real estate broker in Oklahoma, Texas, and Arizona. For a time, she also managed a mountain resort in Idyllwild, California. For the last ten years, she has divided her time between Oklahoma City and Sedona, Arizona, moving her primary residence to Sedona in 2016.
Drue's first love has always been expressing herself in artistic ways, especially painting. Early in her art career, as she began showing her work in competition, she received the New Artist Award and won honorable mention at the 1993 Annual Oklahoma Indian Art Competition, which was sponsored by the American Indian Heritage Center and displayed at Tulsa's Philbrook Museum.
She was awarded First Place in painting at the Southeastern Art Show and Market in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, in 2010, and Second Place in 2011. Proud of her Native American heritage, Drue, as a certified Chickasaw artist, represented the Chickasaw Nation with her artwork in Paris, France, in 2012. Besides being an artist herself, Drue always found great joy in teaching creative art classes, helping others unlock their creativity.
Drue is survived by her mother, Betty Ann Ridley; a brother, Allen Ridley, and his son Cort and daughters Laura and Mitzi; a brother, Clay Ridley, and his wife Jonnie and their four children, Valerie, Jay, Andy, and John; as well as four great grandchildren.
A celebration of Drue's life will take place in Sedona, Arizona, in November.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 31, 2019
