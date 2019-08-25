|
Dr. V. Duane Moore OKLAHOMA CITY
1935 - 2019
When earth ends -- Duane graduated from OU and continued his education at the School of Optometry in Memphis, TN. After graduation, he served in the military. He began his practice of optometry in Ada, OK. Upon retirement, he moved to Oklahoma City, where he continued to practice by volunteering at Skyline Urban Ministry. Duane is survived by Janet Pitt, Ken Pitt, Kathryn Paxton and family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Skyline Urban Ministry.
Heaven begins
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 25, 2019