DUANE MOORE

Dr. V. Duane Moore
1935 - 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY

When earth ends --
Heaven begins

Duane graduated from OU and continued his education at the School of Optometry in Memphis, TN. After graduation, he served in the military. He began his practice of optometry in Ada, OK. Upon retirement, he moved to Oklahoma City, where he continued to practice by volunteering at Skyline Urban Ministry. Duane is survived by Janet Pitt, Ken Pitt, Kathryn Paxton and family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Skyline Urban Ministry.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 25, 2019
