Duane Louis Smith CANADIAN
Sept. 13, 1948 - Nov. 6, 2019
He left us to join his family in heaven. He is preceded in death by his parents: Maynard and Jean, sisters: Connie Tobler and Diane Schupp. He leaves behind his wife Sharon in Canadian, OK and children Kyle & Andrea Geraghty of Seattle, WA, Steve Smith of Grand Island, NE, Shelly & Jesse of Reardan, WA, Tearza & Jeff Gomez of OKC, OK, Michalle Smith of Moore, OK, and Tori Smith of Wellston, OK. He also leaves behind 22 grand-children and 1 great grandchild. Memorial will be held Nov. 16, 2019 at the Fire Station #1 at Arrowhead Estates 12:00pm-2:00pm. We invite you to join us in his memory.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 13, 2019