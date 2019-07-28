|
|
Dustin Eugene Faught OKLAHOMA CITY
July 20, 1983 - July 25, 2019
Dustin, age 36, passed away on Thursday in OKC. He was born in OKC to Tim and Rhonda Faught. Dustin attended Westmoore High School and worked as an electrician in fiber optics. His spirit will live on in the many lives he blessed with the gift of organ donation. A Memorial Service is scheduled for Tuesday, July 30 at 2 p.m. at Vondel L. Smith & Son South Lakes. Condolences and flowers may be sent to the funeral home. The full obituary can be viewed at:
vondelsmithmortuary.com
Published in The Oklahoman on July 28, 2019