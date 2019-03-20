Dwight A. Haynes

Aug. 15, 1954 - March 11, 2019



ARLINGTON, TX

Dwight, 64 yrs., who has made his home for the last 15 years in Arlington, TX and was originally from Okla. City, OK, has gone to be with our Lord on 3/11/19.

He was preceded in death by his parents Virgil and Joan Haynes. He is survived by his brother Douglas Haynes, sister and brother-in-law Dana Haynes Hood and Dr. John Hood. Dwight is also survived by nephews Cole Haynes and his wife Elise Haynes, Tyler Hood and Caleb Hood, nieces Kim and husband Joey Migliaccio, Natalie and husband Shaun Weber, and many great nieces and nephews.

Dwight grew up in Okla. City where he attended and was class of 1972 graduate of Moore High School. He was a celebrated high school basketball athlete. He attended his first year of college at Southeastern Okla. State University on a basketball scholarship before transferring to OU.

Early success as an athlete led to a lifelong love of sports. Dwight was a wealth of knowledge on sports statistics, especially in football, and he enjoyed the friends he made in his fantasy football league. He was also an excellent golfer and played for several years at Hillcrest Country Club in OKC.

Dwight enjoyed weekends and boating at Cedar Creek Lake, board games, cards and being a spectator at nearly all of his nephews games as they played a variety of sports. He also looked forward to an annual trip to Las Vegas with a very dear friend.

A special mention is necessary to the staff and patients at Ameri-tech Dialysis Center in Arlington as they had become a second family to Dwight. His family expresses special gratitude for the excellent care he received there and the friendships that he formed over his 15 years on dialysis.

Dwight's special personality and sense of humor will be greatly missed by all. May peace be forever with him.

Services-Moore Bowen Rd Funeral Home 3/21/19 @ 6:00 pm

Services-Moore Bowen Rd Funeral Home 3/21/19 @ 6:00 pm

Graveside-El Reno Cemetery 3/22/19 @ 2:00 pm. Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 20, 2019