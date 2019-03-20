|
|
Earl Wayne Deese OKLAHOMA CITY
October 31, 1936 - March 17, 2019
Earl is survived by his wife Barbara Deese, son Kenneth Deese,daughters-in-law Joyce Deese and Laurie Deese, grand-daughters Bethany Tyler, Maegan Case, and Brittany Deese, grandson Kaelan Deese, great grand-children Grayson Tyler, Jude Tyler, Jet Tyler, and Lacey Case. Visitation with family will be from 4pm to 6pm Wednesday evening at the funeral home. Services will be 2pm Thursday, March 22, 2019, at Resurrection Memorial Cemetery Chapel.
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 20, 2019