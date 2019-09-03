|
|
Eddie Vondarrell Byford DUNCAN
Jan. 7, 1931 - Aug. 31, 2019
Eddie Vondarrell Byford, born Jan. 7, 1931, passed away from this life into Heaven to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Aug. 31, 2019. He passed at 8 p.m. at the age of 88 years in Duncan, OK with his family around him.
Eddie was born to Henry and Earle Byford in Stephens County. He married Evelyn Caudill in 1952. He and Evelyn celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary in January of this year. God blessed this union with two sons, Ronnie and Randy. Eddie graduated from Comanche High School in 1947 and attended Draughon Business School. He served as a military police officer in the Korean War, stationed in Chicago, IL. He was employed by Halliburton Company for over 33 years, retiring in 1989.
He is survived by his wife, Evelyn; and two sons, Ronnie Byford and wife Tina, from Las Cruces, NM; and Randy Byford and daughter-in-law, Robin, from Oklahoma City. Eddie had four grandsons, Dustin Byford and wife Terry, of San Francisco, CA; Jason Byford and wife Shannon, of Lubbock, TX; Brandon Byford, of Las Cruces, NM; and John Byford, of Little Rock, AR. He is also survived by one granddaughter, Abby and husband Chris Foshee, of Oklahoma City. He had three great-grandchildren, Ian Connor, Taylor Grace, and Ford Redding. He is also survived by sisters, Claudine Branch, from Oklahoma City; and Peggy Niehoff, from Duncan; brother, Earl D., from Duncan; and many nieces and nephews.
Eddie loved his church and his pastor, Randy Southerland, just like a son.
Eddie was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Earle Byford; sisters, Audrey Richardson and Melba McGuire; and brothers, Leo C. Byford, Preston Byford, Cleo Jr. Byford, and Dorman Byford.
Visitation will be Sept. 3, 2019, at Whitt Funeral Home, Duncan, OK, 6-8 p.m. Funeral services will be Sept. 4 at New Hope Baptist Church West at 2:30 p.m., officiated by Pastor Randy Southerland. Serving as pallbearers will be Dustin Byford, Jason Byford, Brandon Byford, John Byford, Chris Foshee, and Leroy Sanders. Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. John Valuck, Dr. Thomas Crow, Kent Sullivan, Greg Shepherd, Marion Johnson, and Paul Hughes. Interment will follow at the Duncan Municipal Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to New Hope Baptist Church Benevolence Fund, P.O. Box 1164, Duncan, OK 73534; or Kindful Hospice, 623 N. Porter Ave., Ste. 200, Norman, OK 73071.
Online condolences can be made to the family at www.whittfh.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 3, 2019