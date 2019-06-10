Home

Graveside service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens
EDDIE VANDIVER


Eddie Vandiver
March 10, 1934 - June 6, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Eddie Vandiver was born in Wolfe City, TX to L.E. and Orlean Vandiver. Eddie served in the U.S. Army and retired from the Air National Guard. He had a very big heart and was always helping others. Eddie is survived by his best friend of 60 years, Frank Henderson; his sister, Lorraine Raper; his niece, Lori and husband Neal; and an uncle, Francis Whitesides. A Graveside Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at the Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Oklahoman on June 10, 2019
