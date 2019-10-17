Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for EDDY BUCHANAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDDY BUCHANAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers

Eddy W. Buchanan
September 6, 1953-October 13, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Eddy W. Buchanan passed away at age 66 on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Eddy was born on September 6, 1953 in Sapulpa, OK to Jake and Winnie Buchanan. Eddy worked at Dayton Tire in Oklahoma City for over 30 years. Eddy was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers and 6 sisters. He is survived by his wife, Gail; two sons, Eric (Paula) Buchanan and Bryan (Emily) York; daughters, Darby Buchanan and Gina (Chad) Cheatham; grand-daughters, Rylie (John) Dyson and Ella York; grandsons, Camron Carnes, Jack, Alex and Joey Cheatham; great grand-daughter, Jolie Dyson; sisters, Mary King, Diana James and Fannie Giacomo. Eddy enjoyed spending time outdoors with his horses, King and Pixie, and grandkids, hunting with his brother Danny and working on his land. Eddy was known for his quick wit.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Barnes Friederich Funeral Home Chapel with interment at Arlington Memory Gardens, Midwest City, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EDDY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.