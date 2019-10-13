|
|
Edgar B. Wilson OCOEE, FL
Feb. 6, 1957 - Sept. 29, 2019
Edgar Beryl Wilson, 62, of Ocoee, FL, died Sept. 29, 2019, at the Cornerstone Hospice, Orlando Regional Medical Center, surrounded by his family.
Born Feb. 6, 1957, in Tulsa, OK, Edgar was the son of the late George L. and Marie J. Wilson, Bethany, OK, and was the youngest of four siblings. Edgar is survived by his wife, Julie Van Stavern Wilson; his children, Jennie, Sarah, and Walker, of Ocoee FL; his brother and sister-in-law, Lee W. and Penny Johnson; brother, Timothy I. Wilson, Hill AFB, UT; sister, Georgetta Wilson McCloud, Upland, CA; cousins, nieces, nephews, and grand- nieces and nephews.
Edgar was a gifted athlete and popular in school. He started wrestling at the age of 6 for the Putnam City Optimist. Later, he was on the varsity wrestling teams for Western Oaks Junior High and Putnam City West High School in Oklahoma City. It was there he earned the team nickname "Moose" in contrast to his smaller stature. To Edgar, size was immaterial, and Edgar was indeed a fierce competitor. As a senior, he was a contender at the state of Oklahoma wrestling championship competition in 1975. Following high school, Edgar wrestled on the Marine Corps wrestling teams and coached other players.
Edgar graduated from the University of Maryland (Pacific) with a BS degree in business. Edgar, like both his father and uncle, his namesake, served our country in the Marine Corps and the Army. His military awards and decorations include the Expert Pistol Badge, Sharp Shooter Rifle Badge, NATO Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Cold War Medal, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Medal, Overseas Service Medal (2nd Award), Army Service Medal, and he was a graduate of the Army Basic Non-Commission Officer Course. Edgar later worked as a government contractor for the U.S. Navy.
Our beloved Edgar was a devoted father and patriot and loved the outdoors and music. He was a sweet, funny, engaging and thoughtful man. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him. Edgar's wishes were that, in in lieu of flowers, donations be made to .
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 13, 2019