Edna Christine

Hackett

November 11, 1932 - March 4, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Edna Christine (Wright) Willhite Hackett was born north of Custer City, Custer County, OK on Nov. 11, 1932 to the late Edmon C. & Susie Bell (Kingsford) Wright. She passed away on Mon., Mar. 4, 2019, at the age of 86. After her Daddy passed away in Dec. 1935, her mother moved to Elk City, OK with her children, Edward, Wanda & Christine. Christine graduated from Elk City High School. She began her career with Southwestern Bell Telephone Company as an operator in 1950 until her retirement in Feb. 1981, with over 30 yrs. of service. She was a lifetime member of the Telephone Pioneers of America. In 1961, Christine started going to Bethel Baptist Church where she was saved & baptized. She later joined Rancho Village Baptist Church in OKC serving in many ways. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Edward R. Wright; sister, El Wanda Pritchard; nephew, Mike Pritchard; husband, Albert Hackett. She is survived by her nephew, Justin Wright (Beverly); nieces, Barbara Fraser (Jim) & Janeta Harrel (Eddie); great nephews, Allen Wright, Chris Fraser and Chad Harrel; great nieces, Kelli Dillingham, Kim Raveling, Jennifer Linke, Kate Melton & Kassi Ballard. Viewing will be 4-8 PM today and Fri. at the funeral home. Services will be 2:30 PM Sat., Mar. 9, at Rancho Village Baptist Church, 1411 SW 38th St.