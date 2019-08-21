|
|
Edward "Eddie" DEL CITY
Raymond Crowder
Sept. 20, 1937 - Aug. 17, 2019
Edward "Eddie" Raymond Crowder, 81, of Shawnee, OK, formerly a long-time resident of Del City, OK, passed away on August 17. Eddie was born on September 20, 1937 to Thomas Crowder and Lola (Edge) Crowder. He grew up in Boswell, OK where he met and married the love of his life, Johnnie Ruth (Thompson) Crowder on August 20, 1954 and moved to Oklahoma City. They settled in Del City where they raised their 2 sons: Jerry Raymond Crowder and Tommy Ray Crowder. Eddie and Johnnie transferred to Muskogee, OK in 1979. They moved to their new home in Shawnee, OK in 1987 and Eddie retired in 2003. Eddie and Johnnie were married 63 years and were best friends. He loved his family deeply and enjoyed fishing, hunting, golf, music, dancing, OU football and the Dallas Cowboys. Eddie loved to eat and he enjoyed card games and board games. Eddie began his career at Oklahoma Natural Gas where he spent 48 years. He rose through the ranks and retired as the Measurement Service Center Manager in Shawnee, OK. Eddie served on the Board of Directors for ONEOK and enjoyed member-ship in many civic organizations such as Toastmasters and Kiwanis Club. He also served on the Truth and Sentencing Board. Eddie was affectionately known as a "Gentle Giant". He was larger than life on the outside and tender and sweet on the inside. He loved socializing and was much like Will Rogers he never met a man he didn't like. Eddie looked forward to the annual Pancake Day Fundraiser for the Shawnee Kiwanis Club. He spent many years preparing pancakes and sausage for the community and enjoying the company of his friends. Eddie is preceded in death by his wife, Johnnie Crowder and son, Jerry Crowder. He is survived by his son Tommy Crowder; brother Tommy Crowder and wife Dorothy; sister Gail West; grandchildren LaDonna Crowder, Johnna Cook and husband Brandon, Jerrod Crowder and wife Monica; great grandchildren McKinzee Crowder, Hagen Crowder, Stetson Cook, Wyatt Edward Crowder and unborn baby Cook. Eddie has numerous nieces and nephews as well as a host of relatives and friends. He was loved by many and will be missed by all. Visitation will be from 5-8pm Wednesday, August 21st, at Bill Eisenhour Funeral Home in Del City. Services will be at 10am Thursday, August 22nd, at Bill Eisenhour Funeral Home with burial to follow at Sunny Lane Cemetery in Del City.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 21, 2019