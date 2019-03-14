Home

Vondel L. Smith & Son Mortuary South Colonial Chapel
6934 South Western Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
(405) 634-1439
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vondel L. Smith & Son Mortuary South Colonial Chapel
6934 South Western Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Vondel L. Smith & Son Mortuary South Colonial Chapel
6934 South Western Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
View Map
Edward Monroe Hope
April 4, 1925 - March 10, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Edward Hope, 93, went to be with the Lord on March 10, 2019. The son of Anderson Monroe & Anna Hope, Edward was born on April 4, 1925 in Doniphan, MO. As he grew up he attended the area schools. Edward joined the US Navy & served as an Electrician Mate Class 2 during WWII. After his honorable discharge, Edward met and married Mary Lou Gilmer and together they raised 3 sons. After Mary Lou's death he married Glyna Faye Nash. He worked in Quality Control at Tinker AFB until his retirement after 30+ years of service. He owned several rental properties. Edward was a longtime member of Knob Hill Baptist Church, and a member of the Del City Masonic Lodge & served as a Shriner. He will be missed. Edward was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Mary Lou Hope; second wife, Glyna Faye Hope; and son, James Hope. He is survived by his son, Edward Hope; son, Mike Hope; daughter-in-law, Kathleen Hope; grandchildren: Jenny Hope, Shawn Hope & wife, Tammie, Teddy Don Hope & wife, Dana, Terry Hope & wife, Monica, Sarah Hope and Chris Hope; great grandchildren: Anna, Taylor, Kaylee, Melissa, Zach, Jessica, Elizabeth, Connor, Ava, Grace and Charlie; great great granddaughter, Haisleigh; and many other family & friends. Viewing will be 4-8 PM Thursday at the funeral home. Services to celebrate his life will be held 2:00 PM, Friday, March 15, 2019, at the South Colonial Chapel. Friends may leave condolences for the family at:

vondelsmithmortuary.com

Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 14, 2019
