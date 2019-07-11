Edwin Clive

Lookabaugh

Oct. 17, 1935 - July 8, 2019



MIDLAND

Edwin Clive Lookabaugh, 83, of Midland, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, from 5:00PM-7:00PM at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at 3:00PM at First Baptist Chapel in Midland. Graveside services will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019, at 9:00AM at Resthaven Cemetery.

Edwin was born to Jim and Berniece Lookabaugh in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He attended Capitol Hill High School where he met his wife, Bobbie (Beall) Lookabaugh. Ed and Bobbie were married on September 2, 1955. Ed graduated high school then attended Oklahoma A&M University where he was a 6th legacy member of the Beta Theta Phi fraternity. Ed served as Corps Commander of ROTC while at Oklahoma University. After graduating he was stationed in Ft. Sill in Oklahoma. He served six months and was hired by Humble Oil. Ed graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology.

Ed faithfully served at First Baptist Church Midland for 42 years. He was the director of Border Ministries- a missional organization that serves the poorest communities in Juarez, Mexico. He served his wife, his family, and his Lord until the last day of his life.

Ed is survived by his wife, Bobbie, two sons, Matt and Andy Lookabaugh, a daughter, Carol (Lookabaugh) Raschke, nine grandchildren, and thirteen great grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Casey Tibbs, Jeffrey Lookabaugh, Bradley Raschke, Dale Lookabaugh, Craig Raschke, and Justin Lookabaugh.

The family suggests memorials be donated to The Border Ministries Inc.

Our family would like to thank the John Department for all their friendships, prayers and support.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at: www.npwelch.com Published in The Oklahoman on July 11, 2019