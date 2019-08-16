Home

Powell Funeral Home, Inc.
1603 Wilborn Avenue
South Boston, VA 24592
(434) 572-3525
EILEEN SEXTON


1921 - 2019
EILEEN SEXTON Obituary

Eileen Annalee
Roberts Sexton
October 27, 1921 - August 13, 2019

HALIFAX, VA
Eileen Annalee Roberts Sexton, of Halifax County, VA, passed away August 13, 2019. She was born in Wild Horse, OK on October 27, 1921 and was 97 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Howard Eugene Roberts and the late Gertrude Roberts. She was married to the late John Franklin Sexton.
Eileen Sexton is survived by her son, Mike Sexton and wife Gail Lynn Sexton of Halifax; four grandchildren, Angie Mock of Waco, TX, Sandra Lea Sexton of Boca Raton, FL, Jennifer Lynn Sexton of Boca Raton, FL, Erin Kathleen Sexton of Richmond, VA.
***Preceded in death by*** one daughter, Alegra Sue Mock Sexton; one son, Billy Ronald Pointer.
A memorial will be held at a later date.
For memorials please consider a . Online condolences may be directed to: www.powellfuneralinc.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 16, 2019
