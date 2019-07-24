|
Elaine R. Butler OKLAHOMA CITY
Aug. 21, 1957 - Jul. 17, 2019
Elaine Rebecca Butler died unexpectedly on July 17, 2019 in Oklahoma City at the age of 61.
Elaine is survived by her siblings, Joyce Ellen McPherson (Butler) of Brunswick, Ohio, and Richard Lee Butler Jr. of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She was preceded in death by her parents Patricia Ann Butler (Buchanan) and Richard Lee Butler Sr.
Elaine was born on August 21, 1957 in Oklahoma City to Richard and Patricia Butler. She attended Mayfair Ele-mentary, Taft Junior High, and graduated from Northwest Classen High School. Her family remember her as a caring person who loved to laugh. She was an active and dedicated member of the Little Flock church group, led by Dr. Bea Sprouse.
A memorial service is sche-duled for 10:30am, Thursday July 25th, 2019 at 21477 N. Western Ave., Edmond, OK 73012. All are welcome to attend the memorial and celebrate Elaine's life.
Published in The Oklahoman on July 24, 2019