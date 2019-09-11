|
Elaine Clarke Dunford SAN ANTONIO, TX
Carter
January 30, 1923-September 7, 2019
Elaine was born on January 30, 1923 to Billy and Lena Williams in Hooker, OK and passed from this earth on September 7, 2019. She and her brother, Dick, traveled the plains of Kansas as toddlers with their parents in the 1920's via covered wagon, where her parents opened the first Williams Grocery Store in Kansas, followed by a grocery store in the Northwestern part of Oklahoma near her birthplace, and finally operating their final grocery store in Oklahoma City. Elaine was educated at Central High School in OKC and Draughn's School of Business. Elaine and her first husband, David Dunford, reared their two sons in Alva and Altus and finally Norman, OK. Elaine stayed at home with her sons for the first 10 years, with subsequent careers at State Capitol Bank, Hertz Corporation, and Drilling Mud, Inc. where she retired. In 1983, she married J. ("Jay") Warne Carter and then relocated to Wichita Falls, TX where she and Jay lived for 29 years. After Jay's passing in August, 2012, she relocated to San Antonio, TX to be near her son, Brad and his spouse, Rick. Following Brad's death in Aug. 2018, Rick continued to care for Elaine in San Antonio until her death. Elaine is survived by her son Stephen Dunford and his spouse, Marsha, three grandchildren, Jill Baker and spouse Kyle, Jeffrey Dunford and spouse Heather, Laura Dunford and five great grandchildren. She is further survived by her son-in-law, Rick Moore, a sister-in-law, Mary Williams-Blanton and five nieces and nephews, Diane Dunford, Douglas Dunford, Charl Bragg, Chuck Williams and Clark Williams. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, September 13, 2019, at Hahn-Cook/Street & Draper. Services will be held at Hahn-Cook/Street & Draper at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 11, 2019