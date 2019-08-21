|
|
Elaine Faye CHOCTAW
(Sanderson) Duncan
March 4, 1954 - Aug. 15, 2019
Elaine Faye Duncan, age 65, of Choctaw, OK, died Aug. 15, 2019 at home held by her husband and in the care of hospice. She was born March 4, 1954 in Middle Point, Ohio, daughter of Burton and Helen Sanderson, who preceded her in death. She was the oldest sibling with three brothers. On Jan. 5, 1984, Elaine married her husband, Donald Owen Duncan, in Odense, Denmark. Her son, Charles Edward Thomas Duncan, was born July 19, 1994. Elaine joined the US Air Force in June 1973 and retired after 20 years of Meritorious Service in July 1993. She served as a Radio Relay Technician traveling the world and was deployed during Desert Shield. She worked for the US Postal Service in Choctaw as a Rural Carrier Associate until Motherhood duties demanded her full attention. Elaine was a Committee Member of Boy Scout Troop 275 and worked with the training of the Scouts. She is survived by husband, Donald; son, Charles; and brothers, Dale, Eddie and Gary. A Military Burial at Arlington National Cemetery will be held at a date yet to be determined.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 21, 2019