Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
3925 North Asbury Avenue
Bethany, OK 73008
(405) 495-4363
Viewing
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
3925 North Asbury Avenue
Bethany, OK 73008
View Map
Viewing
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
3925 North Asbury Avenue
Bethany, OK 73008
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
3925 North Asbury Avenue
Bethany, OK 73008
View Map
1922 - 2019
Elaine O. Jolliff
May 2, 1922 - November 1, 2019

BETHANY
Elaine O. Jolliff, a longtime resident of Bethany, passed away peacefully, November 1, 2019 in Oklahoma City. She was born May 2, 1922 to Hershel and Lula Mae (Maloney) Odom in Amber, OK. She grew up on a farm outside of Amber, and was a graduate of Amber Public Schools in 1940. Elaine worked at the Oklahoma State Capitol as a clerk where she met her soon-to-be husband, Raymond Carl "Jolly" Jolliff. They were married December 16, 1942. Elaine became a homemaker with the birth of their son, Frederick Ray Jollilff in 1945. She was also a hairdresser for several years in her home. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Raymond Carl Jolliff; her parents, Hershel and Lula Odom; brother, Harry Keith Odom; and sister, Ruby Nell (Odom) Daniels. She lost her one and only child, Frederick Jolliff in 2017. Survivors include her sister, Rose Lee of Elk City; daughter-in-law, Lavonna Jolliff of Bethany; grand-daughters, Emily and husband Tim Acton of Yukon and Erica and husband Dan Blystone of Yukon; and great-grandsons, Luke and Jared Blystone. Survivors also include several beloved cousins and nephews. View-ing will be Nov. 6 & 7, 9am-9pm at Mercer-Adams. Funeral service will be Friday, Nov. 8, 11:00am at Mercer-Adams, 3925 N. Asbury, Bethany. To share a memory or condolence or to read the full obituary, visit www.mercer-adams.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 6, 2019
