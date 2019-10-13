|
M. Elaine Martin OKLAHOMA CITY
Aug. 6, 1946 - Oct. 8, 2019
Elaine Martin, of SW Oklahoma City, fought the good fight, finished the race, kept the faith and went to be with the Lord at Creekside Village in Ponca City, OK on Oct. 8, 2019.
Elaine was born Aug. 6, 1946, in Wellington, KS to Walter and Zelma Burkhart and was looking forward to seeing her parents in heaven along with her husband, Glendon Martin.
Elaine is survived by two older brothers, Ernest Burkhart, of South Haven, KS; and Harold Burkhart & wife Kathy, of Blacksburg, VA.
Elaine has two children, Greg Jenkins, of South Haven, KS; and Marsha Epps & her husband Bruce, of Loja, Ecuador. She also has six grandchildren, Kyle, Justin, Logan, Allison, Katrina, and Samantha; and six great-grandchildren.
Graveside services for Elaine will be held at a later date, where she will be put to rest with her late husband, Glendon Martin, in Cushing, OK.
In lieu of sending flowers or cards, the family requests donations in her name be sent to Southern Ridge Church of Christ in SW Oklahoma City with a designation for World Missions.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 13, 2019