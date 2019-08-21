|
MOORE
Elbert Earl
"Dub" Wells
January 30, 1924 - August 17, 2019
Elbert Earl "Dub" Wells passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at the age of 95. He was born January 30, 1924 in Indianola, OK. Dub proudly served his country in the US Army Air Corp during World War II, serving in England and France as a Flight Engineer & Gunner. He retired from a life-long career of homebuilding "Dub Wells Homes". Dub is survived by his wife of 41 years, Shirley Wells; 2 sons, Elbert Wells & wife, Sharla, of Stroud, OK and Don Wells, of Oklahoma City, OK; daughter, Donna Eichling, of Robertsdale, AL; 2 step-daughters, Kelle Williams & husband, Alan, of Moore, OK and Kari Bredahl, of Moore, OK; 1 step-son, Joe Dotson, of Goldsby, OK; 2 brothers, Leon Shackelford & wife, Pat, of Chandler, OK and Lynn David Shackelford & wife, Jimmie, of Choctaw, OK; and many loving grandchildren, great-grand-children, and special friends. The family will receive family and friends from 6-8pm, Thursday, August 22nd, at the John M. Ireland Funeral Home, 120 South Broadway, Moore, OK. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, August 23, 2019 at the John Ireland Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Resthaven Memory Gardens, OKC.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 21, 2019