|
|
Eldon Dale Lyon BETHANY
March 18, 1931 - October 8, 2019
Eldon Dale Lyon, 88, died October 8, 2019 at his residence in Bethany. He was born March 18, 1931 in Alva, OK to J.W. and Thelma (McWill-iams) Lyon. He worked as a Sr. Engineer for Western Electric, then AT&T/Lucent. He was a Bethany City Councilman, then became Mayor, giving 15 years of service to the City of Bethany. In honor of his service, a park was named after him. Eldon enjoyed hunting, fishing, sports, and was an avid OSU fan. He graduated from Alva High School, attended Northwestern State University and OSU, and earned his Juris Doctorate from OCU. He was a proud Veteran of the United States Air Force. He married Nancy Ann Zahorsky September 6, 1953. They enjoyed 66 wonderful years together. Eldon was preceded in death by his parents and son, Michael. Survivors include his wife, Nancy; son, Kevin Lyon and wife Karen of Edmond, OK; daughter, Diana Capps of Bethany, OK; grandchildren, Michael and Catherine Lyon, and Jameson and Parker Shadid; and great-granddaughter, Rowan Shadid. Viewing will be Thursday, noon to 9pm at Mercer-Adams. Services will be Friday, October 11, 3:00pm at Mercer-Adams Chapel with interment in Resurrection Memorial Cemetery. Memorials may be made in his name to your local . To share a memory or condolence, visit www.mercer-adams.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 10, 2019