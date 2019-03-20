|
|
Elinor M. Rizzo OKLAHOMA CITY
Elinor Rizzo passed away peacefully in her home on March 17th at the age of 87 surrounded by family. There will be a private family celebration. She was preceded in death by her brother Tom Cook. Survived by sisters Betty Thorpe and Jeannie Stratton, daughters Rita Rizzo, Gina Rizzo and Cindy Biezunski and husband Buzz, sons Freddy Rizzo and wife Danita, Mickey Rizzo and wife Mary, grandson Alex Rizzo and wife Paige and three great-grandsons Jude, Lennon and River and cat Tux. Special thanks to Humanity Hospice and nurses LeeAnn and Nicole. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Moore Oklahoma Animal Welfare and Adoption Center, Poteau Valley Humane Society or animal charity of your choice.
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 20, 2019