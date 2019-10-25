Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barnes Friederich Funeral Home
1820 S Douglas Blvd
Midwest City, OK 73130
(405) 733-2991
Memorial service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Barnes Friederich Funeral Home
1820 S Douglas Blvd
Midwest City, OK 73130
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ELIZABETH CROY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELIZABETH CROY


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELIZABETH CROY Obituary

Elizabeth Ruth Croy
March 6, 1924 - October 15, 2019

DEL CITY, OKLAHOMA
Elizabeth Ruth Sullivan was born in Hutchinson, Kansas, on March 6, 1924, to Charles and Esther Sullivan. She spent her child-hood there with her brother and sister, and during World War II she married a young Air Corps cadet, William E. Croy.
After the war the Croy family, now with sons, Richard and James, moved to the Lawrence area where Bill earned a business degree from KU. Bill went to work for Gulf Oil, and the Croy family began decades of moving from town to town, then from state to state, and finally from country to country.
When Bill retired from Gulf, he and Liz moved to an acreage near Nashville to enjoy their retirement. In 1997 Bill passed away, and Elizabeth moved to Tulsa. And, in 2014 she moved to Oklahoma City. She was living in Del City when she left this life on October 15, 2019, at the age of 95.
Among her many accom-plishments, Elizabeth Croy was a master seamstress. She could sew anything that could be put together by needle and thread. Not only did she sew, she wrote books on the subject. She taught others how to sew. And, when she passed away, she was proofreading her latest sewing book.
Mom was predeceased by her parents, Charles and Ester Sullivan, her husband of over five decades, William E. Croy, her brother, Charles, her sister, Eleanor, and her oldest son, Richard William. She is survived by her son, James and his wife Margaret, her grandson, Zachary Andrew Croy, and her great grandchildren, Elliott and Izzy Croy.
The family and friends will gather at Barnes Friederich Funeral Home at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2019, for an informal remembrance of Elizabeth Ruth Croy. The funeral home is located at 1820 South Douglas Boulevard, in Midwest City, Oklahoma.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELIZABETH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Barnes Friederich Funeral Home
Download Now