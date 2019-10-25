|
|
Elizabeth Ruth Croy DEL CITY, OKLAHOMA
March 6, 1924 - October 15, 2019
Elizabeth Ruth Sullivan was born in Hutchinson, Kansas, on March 6, 1924, to Charles and Esther Sullivan. She spent her child-hood there with her brother and sister, and during World War II she married a young Air Corps cadet, William E. Croy.
After the war the Croy family, now with sons, Richard and James, moved to the Lawrence area where Bill earned a business degree from KU. Bill went to work for Gulf Oil, and the Croy family began decades of moving from town to town, then from state to state, and finally from country to country.
When Bill retired from Gulf, he and Liz moved to an acreage near Nashville to enjoy their retirement. In 1997 Bill passed away, and Elizabeth moved to Tulsa. And, in 2014 she moved to Oklahoma City. She was living in Del City when she left this life on October 15, 2019, at the age of 95.
Among her many accom-plishments, Elizabeth Croy was a master seamstress. She could sew anything that could be put together by needle and thread. Not only did she sew, she wrote books on the subject. She taught others how to sew. And, when she passed away, she was proofreading her latest sewing book.
Mom was predeceased by her parents, Charles and Ester Sullivan, her husband of over five decades, William E. Croy, her brother, Charles, her sister, Eleanor, and her oldest son, Richard William. She is survived by her son, James and his wife Margaret, her grandson, Zachary Andrew Croy, and her great grandchildren, Elliott and Izzy Croy.
The family and friends will gather at Barnes Friederich Funeral Home at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2019, for an informal remembrance of Elizabeth Ruth Croy. The funeral home is located at 1820 South Douglas Boulevard, in Midwest City, Oklahoma.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 25, 2019