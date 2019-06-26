|
|
Elizabeth V. "Betty" OKLAHOMA CITY
Dugan
October 8, 1922 - May 30, 2019
Elizabeth passed away May 30th at age 96. She was greatly loved and will be missed by all. Eliza-beth was an em-ployee of the Red Cross for 38 years. She will also be remembered as a fantastic artist known for her 'Pet Portraits by Dugan' career that spanned over 40 years. She is survived by: son John and wife Eileen; son James; daughter Joan; grandson John Daniel; and granddaughter Therese, her daughter Mary Jane and husband Alex Thayer. Join us Saturday June 29th from 11 am to 1 pm for a come and go celebration of life at Saint Eugene Catholic Church on Hefner Rd.
Published in The Oklahoman on June 26, 2019