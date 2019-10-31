|
Elizabeth Ellis OKLAHOMA CITY
Meadors
December 25, 1954-October 29, 2019
Elizabeth passed away on October 29, 2019. Known to family and friends affectionately as "Liza". Liza was the first Christmas present of the day, arriving in the early morning of December 25, 1954 in Detroit, Michigan. She was the twinkle of her daddy's eye and has always been. Liza absolutely loved her birthday being on Christmas Day and enjoyed being included in the big celebrations.
Liza was a people person who never met a stranger. She knew how to carry a conversation with everyone she met no matter the size. She had a special way of adding humor in everyday life to ensure that each person she encountered left with a smile on their face. Liza had a reverent passion for others. Even when she did not know her last moment was to come, she was concerned for the staff, and wanted to make sure they had gotten a break. She never wanted to be a burden to anyone else, but also found joy in the relationships she made everywhere.
Her Grandmother, Gladys Balyeat, was a tremendous influence and inspiration for how Liza lived her life. Gladys taught Liza to always find joy in the everyday with her quick wit and humor, her love for gardening and animals, and the Oklahoma outdoors which fueled her passion to become an Oklahoma Master Gardener.
Liza is survived by her two sons: Richard and his wife, Autom, (Cleveland, Oklahoma) and Allan and his wife, Aubrey, (Oklahoma City). "Grammy" adored her three grandchildren: Parker, Havynn, and Wrigley. Liza is also survived by her father and his wife, Dr. Robert S. and Nancy Ellis (Oklahoma City), sister, Kathleen Ellis Funston (Oklahoma City), and brothers, Bob and his wife, Gretchen (Austin, Texas) and Mike Ellis (Oklahoma City). Extended family of Kathy and Hal Brown, Nan Payne, Lori and Bond Payne, Angela and Brian Ferguson as well as many cousins. Liza was preceded in death by her mother, Betty S. Ellis, and her grandmother, Gladys S. Balyeat.
The last few years, Liza experienced several health challenges. The family would like to thank the many doctors and nurses who cared for her. A memorial service will be held in the Chapel of Westminster Presbyterian Church on Friday, November 1, 2019, at 11:00AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Liza's memory to the Oklahoma Humane Society at www.okhumane.org
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 31, 2019