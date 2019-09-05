|
|
OKLAHOMA CITY
Elizabeth Ann Zoernig Milam
February 21, 1919 - September 1, 2019
Elizabeth Ann Zoernig Milam passed peacefully away at home on Sunday, 1 September 2019. She was 100 years old. A lifelong resident of Oklahoma City, she was the first baby baptized at Our Lady's Cathedral and lived much of her life in Heritage Hills. She graduated from Classen High School, Mills College, and the University of Oklahoma. OU would not admit her to the College of Engineering because she was female. She was an active member of Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority, from which she received her 75 year pin in 2014. She worked at Anderson Pritchard Oil Company before starting at Kerr-McGee Corporation where she became the Senior Executive Secretary for Dean Anderson McGee. She worked there from 1946 to 1990, and was the first female officer on the Board of Directors. Until 1996, she continued working for Dean McGee family interests.
She was listed in Who's Who in the Finance Industry. She served as president and director of Executive Secretaries, Inc. On October 31, 1996, she married William Thomas Milam, Sr. She devoted herself to Our Lady's Cathedral, Catholic Charities, the Catholic Helper's Club, Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority, and the Dean A McGee Eye Institute, among other organizations. She was president of the Philomathea Study Club and Executive Women's Club, and a founding member of Women of OSSM.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents Herman Joseph Zoernig and Elizabeth Dorothy (Berney) Zoernig, and her husband Tom Milam, Sr. She is survived by her step-children, Sallyann Paschall (Santa Fe), Mary Ellen Meredith (OKC), Carleen & Jerry Burger (OKC), Tom & Katherine Milam, Jr. (OKC), Betsy Sobral (Colorado Springs), Melanie & Walt Roth (Alpine), Carl & Davonna Milam (OKC), and Astrea & Al Fatica (Houston), as well as numerous step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren.
She lived out her last years at the Waterford Complex, with the wonderful care given to her by Toni LaReese, Vivian Pittenger, Cheryle Bundy, Nancy Anning, Eva Bonham, Marieta Generette, and Puyu Sicarr (CNA), among so many others. Special thanks to the nurses, clergy, and staff of Frontier Hospice, and to Father John Metzinger who visited, prayed, and anointed Elizabeth.
Elizabeth's long and numerous friendships were meaningful to her and she was a loyal and trusted friend in return. Her keen wit and infectious laugh were noteworthy. She loved big band music, poetry, and dancing throughout her life.
A Rosary & Vigil will be held on Friday, 6 September 2019, at 7 p.m. at Smith & Kernke, 1401 NW 23rd St., OKC. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, 7 September 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at the All Saints Chapel in the Conner Center of Our Lady's Cathedral, 3214 Lake Ave., OKC.
In lieu of flowers, please consider tributes to Our Ladies Cathedral, 3214 Lake Ave., OKC 73118, Dean A. McGee Eye Institute, 608 Stanton L. Young Blvd., OKC 73104 and/or the OSSM Foundation, 1141 N. Lincoln Blvd., OKC 73104.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 5, 2019