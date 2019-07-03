Elizabeth "Sue" Pierce

April 17, 1941 - July 1, 2019



MIDWEST CITY

Elizabeth "Sue" Pierce, 78, of Midwest City, Oklahoma, passed away Monday evening July 1, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born April 17, 1941 to Mildred and Burtice Ferguson in Roanoke, Virginia. Sue graduated from Covington Ohio High School in 1959. Sue worked as Human Resource Manager at Macklanburg-Duncan for 29 years where she met her future husband, Floyd Pierce. Sue was an avid dog lover, gardener and collector of frogs and she loved spending time with family and friends.

She married the late Floyd Pierce in 1987 and together they lived in Midwest City for the past thirty years. Sue is survived by her siblings, Harold Ferguson and wife Alice of Eaton, OH, Rebecca Wick and husband Daniel of Alexandria, OH, along with her children, Aaron Robinett and wife Tina of Seguin, TX, Danielle White and husband Kevin of San Antonio, TX, Todd Pierce of Oklahoma City, Stephanie Erickson and husband Kevin of Yukon, Brent Pierce and wife Rachael of Edmond, and her mother-in-law, Lorine Pierce of Midwest City. Sue is also survived by seven grandchildren, Natasha Ball, Heather Chenoweth, Baylee White, Taylor White, Cole White, Allison Pierce and Chloe Pierce; and four great grandchildren, Kierstyn Brooks, Braxtyn Chenoweth, Talan Chenoweth and Henry Ball. Sue was predeceased by her loving husband in 2018.

Visitation will be at Barnes Friederich Funeral Home, 1820 South Douglas Blvd., Midwest City, OK 73130, Wednesday 8am to 8pm with family to receive visitors from 4pm to 6pm. Funeral services will be held at 10am, Friday, July 5, 2019, at Barnes Friederich Funeral Home. Published in The Oklahoman on July 3, 2019