Elizabeth Rogers
December 21, 1917 - July 4, 2019

STILLWATER
Elizabeth Rogers, of Stillwater, died July 4, 2019. She was 101. Elizabeth was born December 21, 1917 in Chickasha to James Andrew and America Thomas Green. She was pre-deceased by her parents, sister Modena, and her beloved husband Murl Rogers. Survivors include daughter Ruth Ann Waldrop (Jerry), sons John, Paul (Mary Kaye), Charles (Nancy), Philip (Candace), 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren, and beloved nieces and nephews across the nation. Visitation will be from 4-7pm July 14th at Strode Funeral Home, Stillwater, and a Celebration of Life Service will be held at First Christian Church, Stillwater, July 15th at 1:30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Elizabeth's honor can be made to the Murl and Elizabeth Rogers Endowed Scholarship, c/o The OSU Foundation, 400 S. Monroe, Stillwater, OK 74074.
Published in The Oklahoman on July 14, 2019
