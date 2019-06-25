



Elizabeth J. "Betty"

Smircich

Dec 17, 1920 - June 19, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Our divine mother, Elizabeth J. "Betty" Smircich, left this world behind on Wednesday, June 19 having lived a long and full life. She touched the hearts of all those who had the good fortune to know her. Born in Welch, OK to James and Ruth McIntyre on Dec. 17, 1920, she was the oldest of six children including Mary Lou, Jim, Jerry, Bill and Janis. After graduating from the University of Oklahoma, she enlisted in the U.S. Army as a First Lieutenant hospital dietitian and served in England during the height of WWII in 1944-45. She cared for the wounded soldiers in hospitals, which filled up quickly after the D-Day invasion. After the war, she returned to Oklahoma and met her husband, William, and they raised three children. Throughout her life, she was an avid reader and loved to travel with her husband, and then after his passing, she had many wonderful experiences with her children traveling the world. She is survived by her son, John and wife Patricia; and daughters, Carol Hamlin and Ruth Marsden and husband James. She also leaves behind her sister, Janis and her husband Ron Schrouf; granddaughter, Elizabeth Marsden; and many nieces and nephews who adored their Aunt Betty. A kinder, gentler soul would be hard to find. She also had many friends around the world who simply called her "Mama."

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 29, at 11 a.m. at Resurrection Memorial Cemetery, 7500 West Britton Road in Oklahoma City.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Catholic Charities. Published in The Oklahoman on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary