Ellen Worden EDMOND
April 24, 1930 - August 27, 2019
Ellen was born in Newton, Kansas on April 24, 1930 to Mary Montgomery Rigler and George D. Rigler and was the oldest of 5 siblings: Kenneth Rigler, deceased, of Muskogee, OK,
George A. Rigler of Ventura, CA, Patricia O'Neal of Ft Worth, TX, and John Rigler of Oklahoma City, OK. Because she was the eldest, she helped raise her brothers and sister, as her father and mother were traveling evangelists. Ellen was left at home with her Grandmother Montgomery to care for the family. Later, she accompanied her father and mother on their evangelizing tours as the piano and accordion player. Brother Kenneth also accompanied the group, playing the bass fiddle. Ellen had no formal piano training but played mainly by ear, although she could read music, as well. She was accomplished at both the piano and accordion. On January 15, 1949 Ellen married Jewell A. (Jay) Worden in Dallas, Texas. To this union two sons were born. Both sons survive her: Mickey Worden, of Edmond, OK, and Randy Worden, of Noble, OK. She is also survived by daughters-in-law, Ginny Mayberry Worden of Edmond and Ann Butler Worden of Noble, OK. Also surviving Ellen are four granddaughters, Heather Griswold Lisle of Oklahoma City, Amy Crisp of Edmond, OK, Stacy Blattner of San Antonio, TX, and Sandra Worden of Purcell, OK. The granddaughters have given Ellen several great-grandchildren: Dillon Crisp of Edmond, OK, Troy, Mackenzie and Vance Griswold of Oklahoma City, and Matthew and Grace Blattner of San Antonio, TX. In the early days of her marriage she worked several jobs before becoming a stay-at-home housewife, raising their two sons. After the boys became of school age, she worked for several years in the office of the IGA Grocery Store at 23rd & Meridian. Several employees of B.C. Clark Jewelry Store would come into the grocery store for various reasons and Ellen became friends with many of them. The day came when the manager of the BC Clark Store at 23rd & Meridian offered her a job. She worked for BC Clark's for 35 years, retiring at age 82. Ellen was always a care-giver. She cared for her mother in her declining years and also a neighbor who had become a dear friend. The past few months have been very difficult for Ellen, as she did not like being the receiver of care giving. She was incredibly strong willed and independent. Her nickname in the family was Sarge, as she was very talented in giving out orders. Ellen was a member of Quail Springs Baptist Church. Her family wishes to express our sincere appreciation for the many visits, meals, flowers and cards she has received over the past several months from her church family, as well as many friends outside her church. There is no way to adequately thank her personal care givers, Angela, Terri and Marsha, who have taken wonderful care of her over the past few months. Your generosity has been appreciated. Her services will be held at Quail Springs Baptist Church at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, August 29, 2019. Interment will follow at Resurrection Memorial Cemetery in Oklahoma City.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 28, 2019