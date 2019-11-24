|
|
Elmer Maddux MOORELAND
May 6, 1934 - November 20, 2019
Elmer Leroy Maddux was born May 6, 1934, to Oren Elmer and Norma Lorraine Maddux on a farm north of Mooreland. He departed this life on Nov. 20, 2019, at the age of 85. From a very young age, he was responsible for a broad range of chores on the farm, including milking the dairy cows twice a day, having the house warm by the time the family awakened by building a fire in the Warm Morning Stove. When the work was done, he would get ready for school and walk over a mile to the one-room Dillon Country School, and this continued through the seventh grade when the Dillon School was consolidated into the Mooreland School District and the bus route began.
Elmer was active in 4-H and FFA and received the Junior Master Farmer degree. After graduating from Mooreland High School in 1952, he voluntarily joined the Army and served his country for two years.
In 1955, he married Rita Jo Hepner, daughter of Jess and Frances Hepner. To survive a lengthy drought, Elmer and Rita moved to Pueblo, CO, where Elmer spent six months working in a flour mill. After a while in the city life, they decided to move back to Freedom and focus on building their own wheat, cattle and land operation. Elmer received honors as the 1969 Jaycee's Farm Family of the Year and the 1970 State of Oklahoma's Farm Family of the Year. In 1971, he was on the cover of Top Op magazine with his ranch as the magazine's featured operation. He and his family put together a custom harvest crew harvesting the south to north wheat harvest. He was honored as the 2012 Old Cowhand, Freedom, OK.
In 1970, he received his private pilot license and enjoyed many hours of leisure flying as well as participating in activities of the flying club. In 1980, he opened a motocross track north of Mooreland known as Country Moto Cross that attracted hundreds of young and old bike riders. He was a longtime member of the Woodward Elks Lodge.
He also spent many years in public service in the following positions: two years as a County Commissioner; sixteen years in the Oklahoma House of Representatives serving Woods, Woodward, and a portion of Major county; sixteen years on the Freedom school board; Treasurer of Northwest County Officers and Deputies Association; and Advisor to the Wichita District Bank Board, Woodward County Jail Board, Rural Water District Board, Oklahoma Organ Donor Advisory Council, Soil and Water Conservation Board; and member of the Chamber of Commerce. In 2018, he was given the First Elmer Maddux Conservation Advocacy Award presented at the OACD Legislative banquet.
In 2005, he received a heart transplant, and from this, he was also blessed by gaining another family in his life. He often commented how God had blessed him and his family. He was a member of the Mooreland United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Rita, of the home; one daughter, Ronni Bambi Poe, of Woodward; one son, Dallett Lane Maddux, Mooreland; two granddaughters, Kara Ferguson Hensley, Woodward; and Mica Foster, Clinton, OK; two great-grandsons, Kyler and Kaden Hensley; one great-granddaughter, Rebecca Foster; one brother, Roger Maddux and wife Mary Jane, of La Junta, CO; a sister, Janice Louthan, of Woodward; a sister, Glenda Allbritton, of N. Collinsville; two brothers-in-law, Travis Hepner, of Freedom; and Marvin Hepner, of Woodward; other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Nancy Pat Maddux; his parents, and two brothers-in-law.
Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in Woodward at the First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Mike Smith, of Muskogee, the Reverend Todd Burgman, and the Reverend Shannon Davis officiating. Aiya Kelley, of Guthrie, will provide the music.
Memorials may be made to:
Life Share of Oklahoma (lifeshareokfoundation.org)
4705 Northwest Expy.
Oklahoma City, OK 73132
Freedom Museum
P.O. Box 145
Freedom, OK 73842
Remembrances may be shared online at:
www.billingsfuneralhomewoodward.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 24, 2019