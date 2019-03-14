Elvis "Mel" Baker

June 17, 1932 - March 12, 2019



EDMOND

Born to Charles & Agnes Baker June 17, 1932 in Canadian Texas. Mel graduated high school in Canadian Texas & worked as a photographer before going to Germany in the Air Force for 4 years during the Korean War. He worked for the post office 5 years while he acquired a Bachelor's Degree in Industrial Engineering from OU, and a Master's Degree in Logistics Management from the Air Force Institute of Technology in Pittsfield, MA. He worked at TAFB for 27 years and retired as a branch chief in the maintenance division. He worked as an independent travel agent for 10 years. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Shirley, daughter Merla Black (husband Randy), son Mel D. Baker (wife Twyla), son Tony Barrett (wife Jackie), daughter Jamie Barrett, daughter Stacey Lewis (husband Alan); 6 grandchildren: Katie Varner (husband Nathan), Rachel Lewis, Amy Phillips (husband Curtis), Andrew Lewis, Tori Barrett and Abigail Lewis, and brother-in-law Leonard Vickers (wife Dixie). He was a devoted, believing Christian and because of this he had a full and joyful life. No one could ask for more. The services will be Friday, March 15, 2:00 PM at Spring Creek Baptist Church, 11701 N. MacArthur Blvd., Oklahoma City, OK 73162. Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary