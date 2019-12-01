Home

Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 782-8203
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Fort Smith, TX
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
U.S. National Cemetery
Fort Smith, AR
ELWYN PARKS


1921 - 2019
Elwyn Parks
Aug. 20, 1921 - Nov. 26, 2019

FORT SMITH, AR
Elwyn Parks, born in 1921 near San Diego, CA, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Nov. 26, 2019. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at the First Baptist Church of Fort Smith, AR with the Rev. Mark Weaver officiating. A Military Honors Ceremony follows at 2 p.m. at the National Cemetery.

www.edwards
funeralhome.com

Published in The Oklahoman on Dec. 1, 2019
