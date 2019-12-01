|
|
Elwyn Parks FORT SMITH, AR
Aug. 20, 1921 - Nov. 26, 2019
Elwyn Parks, born in 1921 near San Diego, CA, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Nov. 26, 2019. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at the First Baptist Church of Fort Smith, AR with the Rev. Mark Weaver officiating. A Military Honors Ceremony follows at 2 p.m. at the National Cemetery. To place online condolences, please visit:
www.edwards
funeralhome.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Dec. 1, 2019