Emily Quilter Drew

May 28, 1932 - March 4, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Emily was born May 28, 1932, in Brownsville, TX to Gordon J. and Ruth M. Quilter.

Emily moved to Oklahoma with her family at age 3, growing up in Bartlesville. In 1945, Emily and her parents moved to Oklahoma City, where she graduated from Classen High School, Class of 1950. Emily attended The University of Oklahoma, graduating in 1954. After graduation, she worked as a secretary in the oil and gas industry.

On July 31, 1965, she married Rollin E. "Ed" Drew, a marriage lasting 53 years, bearing two daughters, Emily Ann Joranov and Mary Ruth "Molly" Bland.

In 1977, Emily joined the faculty as a Montessori teacher in the Primary Division of Casady School, retiring in 1993. The light and love of Emily's life were her children, grandchildren and the children she taught at Casady School.

Emily is survived by her husband, Rollin E. Drew; daughter, Annie Jordanov and her husband Jordan Jordanov; daughter, Molly Bland and her husband Mark Bland; her four granddaughters, Abby Bland, Bailey Bland, Cameron Jordanov, and Lillie Jordanov; sister-in-law, Mary Jo Parrott; nieces and nephews, Susan Johnson and husband Bob, Peggy Hensley and husband Paul, Hall Parrott and wife Anne, Kris Parrott and Greg Parrott.

The family wishes to express its appreciation for the comfort and aid given Emily and her family by Mercy Hospice and caregivers Visiting Angels.

The family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to: Primary Division, Casady School, In Memory of Emily Quilter Drew, Attn: Matthew R. Cloud, 9500 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Oklahoma City, OK 73120.

The family will hold a private memorial service. Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary