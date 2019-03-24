|
Emma Louise Handke OKLAHOMA CITY
April 16, 1933 - March 13, 2019
Emma Louise Handke passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019. She went peacefully with her daughters by her side. Emma Louise is survived by her four daughters and multiple grandchildren. Emma Louise Handke was a giving person and continued even after death. Her final wishes were to donate her remains to science. There is no service planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations to hospice would be appreciated.
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 24, 2019