Eric G. Thompson

Eric G. Thompson

July 18, 1970 - July 3, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

On Wednesday, July 3, 2019, we lost Eric Gordon Thompson, an extraordinary soul, too early at the age of 48. There was nothing conventional or ordinary about our man Eric.

Nobody cared that Eric wrestled in the 89-pound weight division at Blackwell High School, fainted in the hot July sun when awarded his Eagle Scout, went to UCO on a debate scholarship or took a few too many years to earn a Letters degree from OU, but it all added to the magic that was Eric.

What everyone did care about was the spectacular father Eric was to his kids and the amazing, accepting, supportive friend he was to all those lucky enough to know him. Eric will be missed intensely by his wife and children, his family, and hundreds of close friends. We should all try to be a bit more like Eric.

The most important thing to Eric was his kids. He loves Roman and Lexi deeply and will always be by their side. Here are just a few of the other things ET loved: hiking with Roman, quick runs to Frontier City anytime Lexi asked, his friends, music, karaoke, OU football, selling real estate, the first 10 seconds of any song, beating Roman at basketball in the driveway, debating, concerts, his annual Halloween party, National Parks, encouraging his friends, confusing T-shirts, Beastie Boys, Counting Crows, Wakeland, Chainsaw Kittens, Run The Jewels, EPMD, officiating the marriage of many friends, hanging up on you mid-call for a laugh, pulling elaborate pranks without remorse, smart people, not-so-smart people, or just riling up people, movies, pedicures with Lexi, pho, rocking the mic at Cookies, gardening with Roman and Lexi, lunch with a friend every weekday, super spicy food, the mountains - did we mention the Beastie Boys - and being a wonderful friend to all those he truly loved like family.

Eric is survived by his wife, Deborah Thompson, his son, Roman and his daughter, Alexandra (Lexi). He was a modern, adventurous, sarcastic, fun-loving father and husband that filled the home with laughter, music, friends, games, garden vegetables, reason, intelligence, acceptance and love. He also leaves behind his grandmother Norma Jones, mother Glenda Emerson and Joe Bartlett, second mother Cheryl Graham, sisters Jacque Emerson and Gina Nossaman, niece Madison, and brother Heath Thompson. Eric was preceded in death by his father David Graham.

He was giving until the end through his organ and tissue donation, and we hope all of you will consider doing the same. Like we said, there is nothing traditional or conventional about Eric, and he will be buried in a pine box on family land. For the rest of us, there will be a party to celebrate his extraordinary spirit on July 19, 2019 at 6:30 pm. Please contact the family or close friends for location.

