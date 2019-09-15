|
|
Eric M. Golden OKLAHOMA CITY
Nov. 24, 1936 - Sept. 4, 2019
Eric Mario Golden Sr., was born in St. Croix, USVI. Served in the United States Army for over twenty years. He had been a longtime resident of Oklahoma City. He is survived by Carol Golden; Pat Golden; a daughter, Kathylnn Golden (Robert); a son, Jonathan Golden (Tara); sisters, Beatrice Golden Grant (Otha), Jacqueline Golden; and brothers, John Golden (Dolores), Walter Golden (Ada), and Sidney Bell. Preceded in death by sisters, Geralda Golden and Mary Ann Golden Christopher; and son, Eric Mario Golden Jr. He leaves to mourn two beloved grandchildren, his numerous nieces, nephews and family members. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 15, 2019