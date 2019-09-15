Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ERIC GOLDEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ERIC GOLDEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers

Eric M. Golden
Nov. 24, 1936 - Sept. 4, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Eric Mario Golden Sr., was born in St. Croix, USVI. Served in the United States Army for over twenty years. He had been a longtime resident of Oklahoma City. He is survived by Carol Golden; Pat Golden; a daughter, Kathylnn Golden (Robert); a son, Jonathan Golden (Tara); sisters, Beatrice Golden Grant (Otha), Jacqueline Golden; and brothers, John Golden (Dolores), Walter Golden (Ada), and Sidney Bell. Preceded in death by sisters, Geralda Golden and Mary Ann Golden Christopher; and son, Eric Mario Golden Jr. He leaves to mourn two beloved grandchildren, his numerous nieces, nephews and family members. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ERIC's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.