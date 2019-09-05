|
Ervin G. Heidebrecht EDMOND
Sept. 26, 1928 - Sept. 2, 2019
Born near Corn, OK, to Art & Elsie Heidebrecht, completed high school and attended OCU for 2 years, served in the 180th Infantry Div. of the US Army as a medic in the Korean War from 1951-1953, with hon. discharge in 1959. He married Bobbye Jewel Thompson in 1954; settling in OKC where they raised 2 sons; retired as service supervisor from Copeland International in 1993. He was an active member in his church. Ervin was a kind, gentle, gracious, hard-working man who loved his beautiful wife and family. He is pre-deceased by his parents, sister, Gladys Sawatzky, brothers-in-law, Harry Sawatzky and Carl Decker. He is survived by wife of 65 years, Bobbye; his sons, Larry (wife, Joy) and Lynn (wife, Cheryl); 4 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Decker, brothers, Melvin and Norman (wife, Gerri), and others. Visitation with family, Thurs, Sept. 5, 5-7 PM; Memorial Service, Fri., Sept. 6, at 2 PM. Mercer Adams Funeral Home, 3925 N. Asbury, Bethany, OK 73008. Memorials may be made to Metropolitan Baptist Church, 7201 W. Britton Rd., OKC, OK 73132. The family wishes to express a heartfelt thanks to the staff of Villagio Assisted Living for their exceptionally generous tender loving care of Dad. To read the full obituary or share condolences, visit:
www.mercer-adams.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 5, 2019