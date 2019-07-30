Home

Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
3925 North Asbury Avenue
Bethany, OK 73008
(405) 495-4363
ERVIN WARREN


1958 - 2019
ERVIN WARREN Obituary

Ervin Leon Warren
March 3, 1958 - July 27, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Ervin Leon Warren was born March 3, 1958 in Oklahoma City, OK and went to be with Jesus, July 27, 2019. He was Manager of Wildlife/Waste Management for OG&E. He is survived by his wife, Cindy Warren; daughter, Brittany Warren; son, Shade Warren; grandchildren, Jaedon & Kason Warren; sister, Judy Warren; and brother, Lloyd Warren & wife Londa. Ervin was preceded in death by his parents. Viewing will be Wed. & Thurs., 9am-9pm, at Mercer-Adams with family present Thurs. 6-8pm. Service will be 2:00pm Fri., Aug. 2, at Victory Church. To read the full obituary visit www.mercer-adams.com
Published in The Oklahoman on July 30, 2019
