Ervin Leon Warren OKLAHOMA CITY
March 3, 1958 - July 27, 2019
Ervin Leon Warren was born March 3, 1958 in Oklahoma City, OK and went to be with Jesus, July 27, 2019. He was Manager of Wildlife/Waste Management for OG&E. He is survived by his wife, Cindy Warren; daughter, Brittany Warren; son, Shade Warren; grandchildren, Jaedon & Kason Warren; sister, Judy Warren; and brother, Lloyd Warren & wife Londa. Ervin was preceded in death by his parents. Viewing will be Wed. & Thurs., 9am-9pm, at Mercer-Adams with family present Thurs. 6-8pm. Service will be 2:00pm Fri., Aug. 2, at Victory Church. To read the full obituary visit www.mercer-adams.com
Published in The Oklahoman on July 30, 2019