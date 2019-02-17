Home

POWERED BY

Services
Absolute Economical Funeral Home Llc
7721 Nw 10Th St Ste B
Oklahoma City, OK 73127
(405) 787-9300
Resources
More Obituaries for ESTELLA KUZMIC
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ESTELLA KUZMIC

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ESTELLA KUZMIC Obituary

Estella B. Kuzmic
Sept. 3, 1946 - Feb. 14, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Estella B. Ramirez passed away Feb. 14, 2019. She was born on Sept. 3, 1946, to Martin & Basilisa Ramirez in Carnegie, OK. She graduated Carnegie High School in 1964 and married John A. Kuzmic in 1967. Estella is survived by her children, John C. & wife Kendra, Karla Mueggenborg, Jennifer Davidson & wife Melissa, and Elaine Hicks & husband Andy; six grandsons, seven granddaughters, three great-grandsons and two great-granddaughters. She is also survived by her two brothers, Frank and Polo; and two sisters, Luz and Juanita. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and five sisters, Roe, Marce, Ida, Jo, and Mary. Estella loved her family, her faith, books and grandkids. A Rosary will be held on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at 6 p.m. at Absolute Economical Funeral Home, 7721 NW 10th St., Ste. B, OKC. Funeral Mass is 1 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 18 at St. James Catholic Church, 4201 S. McKinley, OKC.
Published in The Oklahoman on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.