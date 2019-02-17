|
Estella B. Kuzmic OKLAHOMA CITY
Sept. 3, 1946 - Feb. 14, 2019
Estella B. Ramirez passed away Feb. 14, 2019. She was born on Sept. 3, 1946, to Martin & Basilisa Ramirez in Carnegie, OK. She graduated Carnegie High School in 1964 and married John A. Kuzmic in 1967. Estella is survived by her children, John C. & wife Kendra, Karla Mueggenborg, Jennifer Davidson & wife Melissa, and Elaine Hicks & husband Andy; six grandsons, seven granddaughters, three great-grandsons and two great-granddaughters. She is also survived by her two brothers, Frank and Polo; and two sisters, Luz and Juanita. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and five sisters, Roe, Marce, Ida, Jo, and Mary. Estella loved her family, her faith, books and grandkids. A Rosary will be held on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at 6 p.m. at Absolute Economical Funeral Home, 7721 NW 10th St., Ste. B, OKC. Funeral Mass is 1 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 18 at St. James Catholic Church, 4201 S. McKinley, OKC.
Published in The Oklahoman on Feb. 17, 2019