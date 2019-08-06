|
|
Esther Rodriguez OKLAHOMA CITY
April 21, 1944 - August 03, 2019
Born on April 21, 1944 to John Martinez and Emilia Irene Vargas in Gary, Indiana.
She graduated in 1962 from Central High School in Oklahoma City. She was a bilingual assistant for OKCPS for 10 plus years. Later she worked for H&R Block for 30 years. She was a lifelong member of Little Flower Catholic Church. She spent many years thrift store shopping to provide clothing and household items for her extended family in Mexico. She had a lifelong love of gardening and reading. In her later years her hobbies included family genealogy, thrift store shopping with her sister Linda, traveling the world with her husband to visit her daughter and her family at various military installations.
Esther was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother to 25, and great-grandmother to 22. Survived by her husband of 50 years Marcos Rodriguez; her siblings Joseph Martinez, Daniel Martinez and wife Linda, Linda Young, Alice Prouty and husband Bob, Nancy Diaz; her children, Maria Yolanda Gonzalez and husband Brigido, Lee Roy Vasquez, Maria Yvonne Rodriguez, Marcos Rodriguez II and wife Lorena, Catalina Camila Pilar Kanter and husband Jason, Marcos Antonio Rodriguez.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, John Martinez Jr. and Pete Martinez.
Viewing will be held at Advantage Funeral Services on Monday August 5, 2019 from 12 noon to 8 PM and Tuesday August 6, 2019 from 10 AM to 8 PM. Funeral services will be held Wednesday August 7, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Little Flower Catholic Church and burial to follow at Resthaven Cemetery, 500 S.W. 104 Street. The family requests that bright colored clothing be worn during funeral services. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 6, 2019