Eugene Everett NORMAN
Canfield
Oct. 28, 1928 - Aug. 1, 2019
Eugene Everett Canfield, 90, passed away Aug. 1, 2019. Eugene was born on Oct. 28, 1928, to Russell and Bertha Canfield in Oklahoma City, OK. Eugene is survived by his children, Cindy Canfield, Cathy Fallwell & husband Rocky, and Bill Canfield & wife Star; grandchildren, Chris Fallwell & wife Angela, Matt Fallwell & wife Jamie, Jeff Fallwell & wife Emilie, Erin Suchy & husband Aaron, and Kayla Haney & husband Shawn; and 12 great-grandchildren. Eugene was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Maxine; sisters, Maxine Shores and Mary Ellen Canfield; and brother, Vernon. Visitation for Eugene will be Sunday, 1:30 - 9 p.m. Family will receive visitors 3 - 7 p.m. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5 at Memorial Park Cemetery, Oklahoma City. Services are under the direction of John Ireland Funeral Home.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 4, 2019