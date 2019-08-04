Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for EUGENE CANFIELD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EUGENE CANFIELD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers

Eugene Everett
Canfield
Oct. 28, 1928 - Aug. 1, 2019

NORMAN
Eugene Everett Canfield, 90, passed away Aug. 1, 2019. Eugene was born on Oct. 28, 1928, to Russell and Bertha Canfield in Oklahoma City, OK. Eugene is survived by his children, Cindy Canfield, Cathy Fallwell & husband Rocky, and Bill Canfield & wife Star; grandchildren, Chris Fallwell & wife Angela, Matt Fallwell & wife Jamie, Jeff Fallwell & wife Emilie, Erin Suchy & husband Aaron, and Kayla Haney & husband Shawn; and 12 great-grandchildren. Eugene was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Maxine; sisters, Maxine Shores and Mary Ellen Canfield; and brother, Vernon. Visitation for Eugene will be Sunday, 1:30 - 9 p.m. Family will receive visitors 3 - 7 p.m. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5 at Memorial Park Cemetery, Oklahoma City. Services are under the direction of John Ireland Funeral Home.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EUGENE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.